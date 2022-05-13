DTA Called on account of rain

Due to this evening's forecast that calls for heavy rain and thunderstorms, officials have decided to reschedule tonight's Downtown Alive! performance.

Downtown events this weekend are still on: ArtWalk is tomorrow and be sure to check out the Kiwanis of Lafayette's kid's zone in Parc Sans Souci from 5-7 pm.

Officials say they hope to see you on May 20th for Bach Lunch & Downtown Alive! in Parc Sans Souci, featuring music from Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Dyer Country, & The Bucks.

On May 28th & 29th Local Palooza is scheduled, it's a celebration of all things local arts and culture. There will be two afternoons of free, live music in Parc International and kid's activities, fun jumps, face painting, food trucks, sno-cones, and so much more in Parc Sans Souci on Memorial Day weekend.