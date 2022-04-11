Dry conditions keep firefighters busy in Scott

Residents of Scott are being asked to refrain from burning anything due to current dry weather conditions.

Those conditions, paired with high winds, kept firefighters in Scott and across the parish busy over the weekend.

The Scott Fire Department said they responded to multiple grass, brush, leaves and old trees fires which were set by the landowners.

Weather conditions caused many of the fires to burn out of control or to spread to neighboring properties, they said.

Residents are reminded that they are liable for any damage to property that results from a fire that you set.

"We are asking you to please refrain from burning ANYTHING, due to the fact that weather conditions could lead to significant increases in outdoor fire spread," the department said.

