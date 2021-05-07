Driver of vehicle arrested in Lafayette Parish after calls of occupants brandishing weapons

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a New Orleans man is in custody following a call of a vehicle traveling around Lafayette Parish with occupants allegedly brandishing firearms and pointing them at other vehicles on the road.

At around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2021, an anonymous caller advised dispatchers of a vehicle traveling with multiple occupants inside—some of them allegedly brandishing firearms, as well as pointing the firearms at other vehicles.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, executing a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Farrel Road in Lafayette.

Upon making contact with occupants in the vehicle, deputies say they located a Smith & Wesson XD 9mm firearm, a Glock 21 .45 Caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 Caliber handgun.

LPSO says that 22-year-old Rashad George was advised of his rights and placed under arrest. George, a resident of New Orleans, was determined to be on parole related to a Simple Robbery (Felony) conviction.

George was arrested and booked with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

Other occupants in the vehicle were not cited. No further information was made available.

