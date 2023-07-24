Driver leaves 18-wheeler blocking road; same truck reported stolen the next day

DUSON, La. — On Tuesday, July 19, 2023, Duson Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sylvan Street for a report of an 18-wheeler blocking the road.

According to the Duson Police Department, an investigation revealed a witness who saw a white, male driver attempting to make a U-turn on a dead end street at 4:20 a.m. The rig got stuck in a yard and the male ran away from the truck. Officers were unable to immediately locate the driver.

The next day, the owner of the truck reported his truck stolen from the 400 block of Austria Road.

The investigation developed a suspect and on Friday, July 21, 2023, around noon, officers arrested 32-year-old Steven Wayne Richard of Crowley for one count of theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities say Richard was also wanted by the Crowley Police Department for identity theft. He was booked on those charges as well.

The truck was returned to its rightful owner.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice stated, “I am pleased with the efforts of our staff in identifying and tracking down the man responsible for this theft. It is the mission of Duson Police to make sure these criminal offenders have consequences and this arrest is exactly what we are doing on a daily basis to keep crime out of our town.”