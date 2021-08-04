Driver arrested in Ambassador Caffery crash that resulted in death of unborn child

A driver has been arrested, accused of vehicular negligence and third degree feticide in connection with a Monday night crash in Lafayette.
Police say they arrested 37-year-old Noe Sanchez of California in connection with the crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway that happened at around 9:00 pm on August 2.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least three people were transported for minor to moderate injuries. Police say a woman, who was pregnant, lost her child as a result of her injuries in the crash.
They say that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Sanchez has been charged with the following:
- Open Alcohol Container In Vehicle
- Vehicular Negligent Injuring
- First Degree Vehicular Negligence
- No Driver License In Possession
- Third Degree Feticide
- Owi - Vehicle
- Careless Operation - Heavy
No bond was set for Sanchez according to arrest records.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers