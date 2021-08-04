Driver arrested in Ambassador Caffery crash that resulted in death of unborn child

A driver has been arrested, accused of vehicular negligence and third degree feticide in connection with a Monday night crash in Lafayette.

Police say they arrested 37-year-old Noe Sanchez of California in connection with the crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway that happened at around 9:00 pm on August 2.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least three people were transported for minor to moderate injuries. Police say a woman, who was pregnant, lost her child as a result of her injuries in the crash.

They say that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Sanchez has been charged with the following:

Open Alcohol Container In Vehicle

Vehicular Negligent Injuring

First Degree Vehicular Negligence

No Driver License In Possession

Third Degree Feticide

Owi - Vehicle

Careless Operation - Heavy

No bond was set for Sanchez according to arrest records.

