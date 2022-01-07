Driver arrested for Sunday's fatal hit and run on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police arrested the driver wanted for a fatal hit and run on Evangeline Thruway early Sunday morning that killed a Opelousas woman.

Justin Douglas Nini, 44, of Lafayette was arrested for the crash in the 2100 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

On that morning, police say, Raven Charles, 30, was attempting to cross the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound allegedly driven by Nini.

Police say the driver did not stop, but continued traveling southbound on the thruway.

Information provided to police by witnesses say the vehicle involved was an F150 4D with tinted windows.

Nini was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Correctional Center on one count of a felony hit and run.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel