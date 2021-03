SouthStar Urgent Care will host a drive-through vaccination event all day Saturday.

The Youngsville clinic located at 6011 Ambassador Caffery Parkway will be the location.

Online registration is required; you can do that here: https://www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/6289/visits/new

The vaccination offered will be the Pfizer product. Anyone 16 years and older can register.

The shots will be given Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can find more information here.