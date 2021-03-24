Menu

Drive-in concert tour returns to Cajundome in May

Featuring Zach Williams, Mac Powell and CAIN
Cajundome
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 12:56:00-04

The Drive-in theater series is returning to the Cajundome in May with a performance by Christian Rock singer Zach Williams.

The drive-in theater tour will make a stop in Lafayette on Thursday, May 13.

Christian Rock singer Zach Williams will perform live and in-person along with special guests Mac Powell and CAIN.

The concert will be held outdoors in the CAJUNDOME parking lot with pod seating set-up to accommodate up to 6 fans per pod.

Gates opens at 6:00 pm and the concert begins at dusk.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26, at 11:00 am and can be purchased at the CAJUNDOME Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The Drive-In Tour series, produced by Awakening Events, will comply with local guidelines related to Covid-19.

The Cajundome says that a clear bag policy is in effect.

For more information on the event visit the CAJUNDOME website.

No outside food or beverage permitted; food and beverage will be available for purchase on-site.

A full list of cities and dates for the tour is available at AwakeningEvents.com or DriveInTheaterTour.com.

