Drive-by parade highlights students success

LAFAYETTE, La. – United Way of Acadiana Early Head Start and Lafayette Early Learning Center conducted their annual Transition Ceremony on Friday.
The event was a drive-by parade highlighting the students. The theme for this year's festivities was: Oh The Places You Will Go.
The event was attended by parents and families and of course the transitioning children.
Here are a few pictures highlighting the event:
