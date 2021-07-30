Watch
Drive-by parade highlights students success

United Way
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 30, 2021
LAFAYETTE, La. – United Way of Acadiana Early Head Start and Lafayette Early Learning Center conducted their annual Transition Ceremony on Friday.

The event was a drive-by parade highlighting the students. The theme for this year's festivities was: Oh The Places You Will Go.

The event was attended by parents and families and of course the transitioning children.

Here are a few pictures highlighting the event:

