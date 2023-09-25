Drill planned at Ochsner Lafayette General tomorrow

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, officials will be conducting a planned emergency exercise at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

The exercise will take place from 10 a.m. to noon under the Emergency Department (ED) canopy and throughout the ED space. This is being conducted to evaluate response procedures to a hazardous chemical incident that requires patient decontamination.

During these times there will be increased pedestrian traffic under our ED canopy as well as the activation of our decontamination showers and curtains. In addition, some team members may be dressed in hazmat suits as part of the training.

Signage will be posted in the area to alert patients and visitors of this exercise. In addition, overhead announcements will be made to inform patients and visitors that we are conducting a drill.

As the region’s only Level II Trauma Center, the staff trains routinely to respond to multiple types of emergencies and hazards that may present at the facility. The public should be aware of this exercise to not be alarmed when they see increased activity around the Emergency Department. Officials say the exercise is part of the hospital's commitment to being prepared to care for patients within our communities.