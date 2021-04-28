DREAMS Foundation recruiting special needs individuals for softball leagues

The DREAMS Foundation of Acadiana Softball is working to recruit special needs individuals to participate in their major and minor softball leagues.

The Foundation says they offer a summer and fall league as well as a Major and Minor League.

Softball is held at the Girls softball field at St. Thomas Moore High School and games are held on Mondays starting on May 17.

The price for each session is $25.

The Foundation says the deadline to register is Monday, May 10.

The Major League is for those individuals with a higher functioning disability who know the game of softball and want to play a more competitive game! The score is kept throughout the game and most of the rules are intact.

The Minor League is for those individuals who want to play just for the love of the game. There are no major rules and the score is not kept. Individuals in wheelchairs are encouraged to register! The Minor League plays at 5:30pm and the Major League plays at 6:30pm.

“Getting back on the field after one year because of the COVID pandemic is a great feeling and everyone is looking forward to playing softball,” said Donielle Watkins, Executive Director for D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana in a press release. “We want to thank everyone at STM and all of the volunteers who make this program successful, year after year. We are so grateful for the diverse village that makes a positive difference in the lives of special needs citizens.”

Those interested in participating can fill out the registration form located on the DREAMS Foundation website: www.dreamsfoundationaca.org

Participants will need to provide their own glove and helmet. For more information about the D.R.E.A.M.S. softball program, visit the dreams website at www.dreamsfoundationaca.org or e-mail dreamsfoundationaca@gmail.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel