DREAMS Foundation recruiting players for basketball program

The D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana is recruiting individuals with special needs to take part in their basketball program.

D.R.E.A.M.S. says the program gives the opportunity to have fun while learning athletic skills and creating new friendships.

Basketball games are held at St. Thomas Moore High School and the registration fee is $30.

The basketball season starts Saturday, February 5th and continues every Saturday from 10:00am – 11:00am and lasts 4 weeks (last game held on Saturday, February 26th).

D.R.E.A.M.S. says the deadline for registration is Saturday, January 22nd.

Registration can be found on the D.R.E.A.M.S. website.

“We want to thank everyone at STM and all of the volunteers who make this program successful, year after year. We are so grateful for the diverse village that makes a positive difference in the lives of special needs citizens,” said Brian Watkins, Co-Founder and Executive Director for D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana. “We encourage anyone with a disability to participate in the D.R.E.A.M.S. Basketball program.”

Those interested can fill out a registration form located online: www.dreamsfoundationaca.org.

For more information about the D.R.E.A.M.S. programs, visit www.dreamsfoundationaca.org or e-mail dreamsfoundationaca@gmail.com.

