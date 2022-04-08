DREAMS Foundation hosting launch party for menu items and unveiling

The D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana is asking for the public's help in voting on new menu items.

The community is invited to attend a launch party where new menu options will be sampled and voted on by each person attending. D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation says there will also be an unveiling of a brand new venture with the employees D.R.E.A.M.S. Manufacturing Pie Co.

There will be music provided by a DJ and games open to families and individuals of all ages. This free family event will take place at LARC’s Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

“The D.R.E.A.M.S. Manufacturing Company creates jobs for individuals with special needs. The meat pies (pork, turkey and beef) are made from scratch and our employees learn everything about preparing them, baking them in the oven and boxing them to be sold at grocers across Acadiana,” stated D.R.E.A.M.S. Executive Director Donielle Watkins. “The goal of the launch party is to introduce a few new recipes that we have developed and have the public vote for their favorites at the launch party. This will help us to develop our menu and expand our audience to those who might not be familiar with our meat pies. We are very excited to announce our new venture. We know our employees are going to be overjoyed and hope members of the community will join in to celebrate this exciting event!”

R.S.V.P.’S are recommended so that event organizers can prepare enough samples for everyone attending.

Sign up for free at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/dreams-launch-party-tickets-274303257427.

------------------------------------------------------------

