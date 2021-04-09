Dreams Come True of Louisiana receives $20K donation

LAFAYETTE, La. - Dreams Come True of Louisiana, an organization dedicated to making dreams a reality for Louisiana children with life-threatening illnesses, received a $20,000 donation from Giles Automotive and Subaru of America. The donation by Giles and Subaru is an annual contribution to help Dreams Come True of Louisiana continue granting dreams for more and more kids in Louisiana.

As a part of The Subaru Share the Love Event, started in 2008, Subaru of America donated $250 per car purchased or leased from November 19, 2020, through January 4, 2021, to hometown charities in their dealership's communities as well as major charitable organizations across the country. Giles Automotive matches the amount collected by Subaru, and each year a donation is made to Dreams Come True of Louisiana. The amount being donated this year is $20,000 which is the highest amount ever collected.

Bob Giles, Giles Automotive Dealer and Community Leader, stated, "Giving back is of the utmost importance to me and the Giles Automotive family. We do our very best to lend a helping hand locally and globally in any way we can, whenever we can, and I encourage everyone to get out there and Give Back however they can. Dreams Come True of Louisiana is an amazing group of people giving amazing gifts to children, and they deserve every bit of support we can give them."

Becky Prejean, Executive Director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana, commented, "The support and help the dream kids receive from Giles' generosity is unmeasurable, and they help other charities as well. We are so blessed to have both companies contribute to our organization."

Donations to Dreams Come True of Louisiana can be made by visiting dctofla.com and gilesgivesback.com. To learn more about Giles Automotive Group's contribution to Dreams Come True of Louisiana or other causes supported by Giles Gives Back visit gilesgivesback.com or gilesauto.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel