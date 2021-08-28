Watch
Drainage crews clean out coulees in Lafayette

Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 28, 2021
On Saturday, LCG shared video of workers clearing out Coulee Mine in Lafayette ahead of Ida.

LCG says that drainage crews are working 24 hours a day cleaning out ditches and coulees ahead of the storm.

The cleaning is in an effort to help mitigate flooding for residents in the parish.

