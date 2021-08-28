Drainage crews clean out coulees in Lafayette

On Saturday, LCG shared video of workers clearing out Coulee Mine in Lafayette ahead of Ida.

LCG says that drainage crews are working 24 hours a day cleaning out ditches and coulees ahead of the storm.

The cleaning is in an effort to help mitigate flooding for residents in the parish.

