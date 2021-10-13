Dozens of young entrepreneurs taking part in weekend pop-up shop

Calling all shop-aholics!

This weekend An Entrepreneur's Paradise Pop-Up Shop will be set up in Lafayette Parish.

On Saturday, more than 70 young entrepreneurs will be at the Lafayette Jockey Lot to stake out for new clients and see what it's like to have their own business.

"A lot of vendors who are coming, they don't have a lot of storefronts and they are seeking to get their business out there," explained Kinzara Sam, owner of South Louisiana Entrepreneurs. "To market their business and to give out business cards and to gain clientele."

The entrepreneurs will be coming from all over the state and surrounding areas, including from Oklahoma. They'll be sharing a variety of businesses, including boutiques and sweet shops.

Sam said she and the Jockey Lot are hoping to move forward and make the event an annual or semiannual one.

The event will also feature live music and food and will be free for families to enjoy. It will run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

