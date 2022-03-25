Downtown Rising returns June 4

Downtown Rising will make its return to Parc International on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

This year's lineup includes local favorites DJ Digital and DJ Concourse, Julian Primeaux, Clay Cormier, and The Debtors along with national headliners COLD WAR KIDS and Andy Frasco & The UN.

Gates open at 1:00 pm and ends at 10:00 pm

Discounted tickets are now on sale at www.socialentertainment.net .

According to organizers, Downtown Rising is an annual event that celebrates Downtown’s growth and development.

“This event is about acknowledging Downtown’s wins and progress by bringing nationally renowned acts and local talent to Parc International for a big community celebration,” said Maaike Erents, Downtown Rising’s Executive Director.

"We are so excited for this third edition of Downtown Rising. People are still talking about previous years featuring The Revivalists (2019) and Tank and the Bangas + Big Freedia (2021) and we look forward to creating new memories this year with another spectacular lineup," said Social Entertainment’s CEO and Downtown Rising founder Gus Rezende.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel