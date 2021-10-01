Downtown Rising concert returns to Parc International this November

Downtown Rising is returning to the Parc International stage on November 11, 2021, after canceling in 2020 due to the rise in Covid-19.

This year's line up includes Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia along with Lafayette's own DJ Digital, according to Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and Social Entertainment.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm.

Early bird tickets to the concert go on sale Monday, October 4, including VIP, Front Row, and General Admission.

“Downtown Rising is an annual event that celebrates Downtown’s growth and development as the city center continues to rise, despite a challenging 18 months,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “Downtown Lafayette continues to grow business and is the heart where the community gathers, belongs, and celebrates. This event is about acknowledging Downtown’s wins and progress with a night of entertainment."

Social Entertainment’s CEO and Downtown Rising founder Gus Rezende said "Our team at Social Entertainment is very excited to finally bring Downtown Rising back to our community. We look forward to collaborating with our amazing event partners and to continue to build on this new event tradition for years to come."

Organizers say that the event will be at limited capacity and will follow all Covid-19 safety and state restrictions. Guests are asked to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Tickets previously bought for Downtown Rising 2020 will remain valid for Downtown Rising on Thursday, November 11, according to a release.

To purchase tickets and for more information on Downtown Rising, visit www.socialentertainment.net or follow Downtown Rising on Facebook and Instagram.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel