Downtown Lafayette's Christmas Tree Extravaganza returns

LAFAYETTE — Now that Thanksgiving is over, Christmas is coming fast in Downtown Lafayette.

Lafayette's Christmas Tree Extravaganza is back.

Tree decorators filled Parc International today to decorate their trees and hopefully win a $500 prize to give to a charity of their choice.

Angele Adams, a participant in the event, told KATC, " It's a competition, but really it's more like a showcase. But it's my understanding that if you win the competition, people come down and vote you have the qr codes if you win. It's 500 dollars that go to a charity that you pick."

Attakapas Collective also has a tree for this year's event.

Watch their video here:

ABOUT CHRISTMAS TREE EXTRAVAGANZA:

Downtown Lafayette's Christmas Tree Extravaganza brings together dozens of businesses, families, and nonprofits to spark holiday joy all month long.

Over 60 premium spruce trees will be decorated for the public to view, photograph, and vote for their favorite, making this holiday activation a resilient activity in Parc International that can occur no matter what scale of in-person events are possible.

The tree that receives the most votes throughout the month of December will receive a $500 donation to the non-profit of their choice.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Monday, November 22: Deadline to submit completed official entry form and entry fee (5:00pm)

Saturday, November 27: Tree Decorating Party (Parc International, 9am-6pm)

December 1 - 17: Online Voting LIVE

Saturday, December 18: Winners Announced

Saturday, January 2: Last day trees will be displayed

Tuesday, January 4: Deadline to pick-up Christmas Tree decorations (5:00pm)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel