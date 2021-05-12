Downtown Lafayette to hold "Local Palooza" event celebrating arts and culture

Downtown Lafayette will celebrate arts and culture next week with a one-day "Local Palooza" event.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 22, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Parc International and Parc Sans Souci.

The celebration, created in partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, aims to welcome the community back to outdoor, in-person gatherings while supporting Lafayette’s arts and small business community.

“This time last year, the state was under the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order. A year later, we’re slowly moving toward normalcy, and Local Palooza is a small step toward reclaiming life as we knew it,” says Mayor-President Josh Guillory. “Our musicians have suffered, and this celebration helps to put the spotlight back on them. It’s promising to see our entertainment sector come back to life, and I hope our community sees this as a time to reconnect with our culture and with each other.”

The entertainment lineup includes Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys, Kabuki Dancers, and more.

An artisan market will feature over 20 local vendors in partnership with the Louisiana Crafts Guild and Lafayette Arts & Fleas.

Admission for the event is free with food and drink available for purchase.

Those who attend are asked to leave ice chests and pets at home.

“DLU is excited to host our first, free, in-person event to the community since 2019 because we know that events like these drive traffic to downtown businesses and help expose Acadiana citizens to the amazing progress being made downtown,” said Jamie Hebert, DLU Director of Programming & Engagement. “We hope to see the community come out to support this first-time event and kick off a summer of fun downtown!”

To learn more about Local Palooza visit www.downtownlafayette.org/event/localpalooza.

