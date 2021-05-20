Downtown Lafayette to hold Local Palooza celebrating arts and culture

Happening this Saturday, Local Palooza returns to Downtown Lafayette.

The event is from 4 pm to 8 pm at Parc Sans Souci.

It's all to support local musicians and art vendors who have struggled during the pandemic.

"We're having musicians as well that are joining us so this is a big deal," Jamie Hebert, Director of Program Engagement for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. "You know, our Downtown businesses as well. People being able to come to the retail locations and visit restaurants will be an awesome opportunity for all those who are in the downtown area and surrounding."

An artisan market will feature over 20 local vendors in partnership with the Louisiana Crafts Guild and Lafayette Arts & Fleas.

The entertainment lineup includes Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys, Kabuki Dancers, and more.

Admission to the event is free with food and drink available for purchase.

To learn more about Local Palooza visit www.downtownlafayette.org/event/localpalooza.

