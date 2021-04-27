Watch
Downtown Lafayette hosting 'Toot’N’Scoot' Crawfish Boil

Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 20:17:36-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Lafayette is hosting a Toot 'N' Scott Crawfish Boil on May 13 to raise funds for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, which is the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive and ArtWalk.

According to a release from DLU, a rooftop crawfish boil has been an annual tradition in Downtown Lafayette since 2004.

DLU says this year’s crawfish boil will look a little different than past events due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be limited in-person attendance and a fun to-go Toot’n’Scoot option for people to pick up crawfish to-go to enjoy at home.

Crawfish will be served drive-through style on the streets surrounding Parc Sans Souci from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Along the route, drivers and passengers can enjoy a live DJ set and a live-streamed pickup experience.

Tickets for the boil include 5lbs of premium crawfish, all the fixings and beverages including soda, wine and beer.

Participants will receive a map with entry and exit points, as well as where they can pick up their food and drinks.

Additionally, a limited amount of VIP tables are also available for purchase for supporters who want to join the event onsite, which can be secured by contacting jamie@downtownlafayette.org.

To purchase Toot’n’Scoot tickets visit www.downtownlafayette.org/crawfishboil.

