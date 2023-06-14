Downtown flagpole dedication to honor Lafayette Parish's Bicentennial

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Flag Day ceremony will be held in Downtown Lafayette today.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory, elected officials, Boy Scouts, Honor Guard and other guests will celebrate the new flagpole dedication in honor of the Bicentennial of Lafayette Parish, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Attendees are poised to gather at 9 am in the front lawn of the Lafayette International Center, located at 735 Jefferson Street, organizers say.

The commemoration is a part of a series of events throughout the year that honor the history of the parish and promote its future.

As maintained by Lafayette Travel, nearly two-hundred years ago, in 1823, Lafayette was chartered by the Louisiana Legislature. Two years earlier, in 1821, a wealthy planter named Jean Mouton donated land to the community, then known as Vermilionville, for a Courthouse and a Cathedral. Jean Mouton became known as the founder of Vermilionville, which became the City of Lafayette in 1884.

