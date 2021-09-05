Downtown Brunch back in business

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited's newest signature outdoor event is back.

The Downtown Sunday Brunch event was held today, and is planned for the first Sundays in October and November as well. The event was held in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Presented by Guilliot Family Dentistry with support from Wildcat Brothers, this delicious day is the best way to wrap up a weekend.

Featuring food and drink specials from multiple businesses, live music, retail shopping, a vendor market, and more activities, the pedestrian-only event is designed to provide a safe, family-friendly way to enjoy a Sunday Funday and support local businesses.

"Come out, support downtown. There's a lot going on, there's a lot of local business, small businesses. It's family friendly, it's a great environment and it just supports our culture," said Lisa Josey of Josey's Goods.

Participating Downtown Lafayette businesses include Central Pizza & Bar, The Grouse Room, Handy Stop Market & Cafe, Genterie Supply Company, Tsunami Sushi, Tula Tacos + Amigos, Legends of Lafayette, Marley's Sports Bar, and La Carreta.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and participating vendors ask visitors to please be respectful of others and follow safety guidelines during Sunday Brunch. Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask that covers your face and nose, maintain a safe distance, and stay home if you are not feeling well.

For more information on this event, visit www.downtownlafayette.org/sundaybrunch.