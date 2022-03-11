Watch
Downtown Alive rescheduled due to weather

DTA Spring 2022 Poster
Posted at 6:17 AM, Mar 11, 2022
Friday's Downtown Alive performance has been rescheduled due to expected rain.

Downtown Lafayette says the evening performance scheduled for March 11 has been rescheduled for April 1 in Parc Sans Souci.

The rescheduled performance will feature The Daiquiri Queens and Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys.

Visit downtownlafayette.org for more information on Downtown Alive performances and events happening over the weekend.

