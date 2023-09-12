Downtown Alive! Presents Bonsoir Catin

Bonsoir Catin performs Friday, September 15, 2023 at Downtown Alive! The music kicks off at 6 o’clock in Parc Sans Souci — in the heart of Downtown Lafayette. This community concert on September 15th is brought to you by Evangeline Maid and Downtown Alive!, celebrating 40 years of promoting culture and commerce.

“We are really excited to welcome Bonsoir Catin to Downtown Alive! this fall season. This band is a force in our local Cajun music scene and their energy is contagious. Watching this group of amazing musicians collaborate on stage is always a thrill.” says Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and DDA.

What started back in 1983 as an effort to bring the community together on a continuing basis is still thriving 40 years later. Considered Louisiana’s longest-standing free outdoor concert series, DTA! celebrates music, culture, and downtown’s place as a welcoming, creative, diverse, and active city center.

Downtown Alive! presented by Evangeline Maid, would not be possible without the generous support of additional sponsors like Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Utilities System, LUSFiber, KRVS, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Lafayette Travel, b1 Bank, Super 1 Foods, Acadiana Security Plus, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Louisiana Cultural Districts, and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary, in addition to the 2023 season’s merchandise, DLU is offering limited edition versions of the 1983 original DTA! poster design on t-shirts, posters, and stickers. All merchandise is available for purchase online and during all DTA! events.

The entire community is invited to enjoy free, live music at DTA! At Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette this Friday, September 15th! Music starts at 6:00 p.m. and concludes at 9:00 p.m. Please leave ice chests at home to help keep DTA! free to the public – grab a drink from the beverage tent and a bite to eat from food vendors and downtown restaurants. Most importantly, don’t forget to support local small businesses while downtown!

Upcoming DTA! Shows

Friday, September 22nd - Parc Sans Souci - 6-9PM

Tommy McLain featuring CC Adcock & Special Guests with Jon Cleary

Friday September 29th - Parc International - 6-9PM

Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars with Special Guests

DTA! Presents: A Special Bicentennial Edition of Localpalooza