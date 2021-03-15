Downtown Alive kicks off Friday with virtual performance by Cupid

The 38th season of Downtown Alive will kick off on Friday, March 19 with a debut performance by Cupid.

The Lafayette native, best known for his hit single "Cupid Shuffle," will perform live from Parish Ink in Downtown Lafayette.

The concert begins at 6:00 pm.

“We encourage the Acadiana community to make plans to join us online on Friday nights to enjoy virtual concerts — made possible with the support of Evangeline Maid — and help keep the music alive,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive! “Cupid is an amazing entertainer, and we are thrilled that he is finally performing at Downtown Alive! after playing shows all over the world. We know he will get viewers on their feet, whether they are watching from home or any of our official watch party locations!”

A three-show roster will make up the 38th season of Downtown Alive, which includes performances from the Grammy nominated group Sweet Cecilia on April 16 and Grammy-nominated artists Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez on Friday, May 21.

All three concerts will be streamed live on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page, and shown at Official DTA! Watch Parties at Tula Tacos + Amigos, The Grouse Room, and Legends of Lafayette’s Downtown location.

Learn more about Downtown Alive! and this season’s artists by visiting www.downtownlafayette.org/downtown-alive.

Virtual Concert Lineup All shows stream live on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page beginning at 6 pm.

Friday, March 19 Cupid (Rhythm & Blues)

Friday, April 16 Sweet Cecilia (Americana)

Friday, May 21 Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez (Funk & Soul)

