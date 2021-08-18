Downtown Alive fall series is cancelled

Downtown Alive's fall series has been cancelled.

Here's the statement:

"After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive! (DTA!), has made the difficult decision to postpone DTA! until the Spring of 2022, as not to contribute to the spread of COVID-19."

The group said it is best to wait until a safer time to host such a large event.

"The decision to postpone DTA! was not made lightly. Over the past month, DTA! organizers have spoken with healthcare professionals, leadership, artists, and colleagues who also plan large-scale events in our community and throughout the State of Louisiana," the statement reads. "While we wrestled with various alternative options, we have ultimately come to the decision that postponement is the right decision for our community and for our organization at this time."

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, DLU members, and leadership throughout all the uncertainties we’ve faced over the past 18 months,” says Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

It's a disappointment, but the group says they "remain optimistic to come back strong in the Spring and implore the community to rally together to help us get there."

"In the meantime, DTA! organizers will be putting energy into bringing back Acadiana’s largest outdoor concert series in March and cannot wait to celebrate with you all again. We ask the community to do your part to help us overcome COVID-19. Consult with your healthcare professionals about what you can do to keep yourself, your family, and those around you safe and well during these difficult times," the statement reads.

