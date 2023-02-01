Downtown Alive! celebrates 40th anniversary

LAFAYETTE, La. – The downtown Friday night tradition returns to Lafayette to celebrate its 40th Anniversary in a big way. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU), the non-profit that has been bringing the community Downtown Alive! (DTA!) for four decades now, joins Evangeline Maid to announce the 2023 spring season lineup.

According to Dawn Stoot, Events Manager for DLU, DTA! started back in 1983 as an effort to bring the community together downtown on a continuing basis. Forty years later, the well-established series is considered Louisiana’s longest-standing free outdoor concert series. DTA! celebrates music and culture in downtown’s place as a welcoming, creative, diverse and active city center.

“What an honor to celebrate 40 years of DTA! with the Lafayette and Acadiana communities!” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and DDA. “We are so proud to continue to put our region’s arts & culture on display every Friday night in March.”

This year, producers for DTA! have planned a very special season with performances from local legends and Grammy nominated musicians. The season will also commemorate 200 years of Lafayette Parish with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

DTA!’s 40th anniversary is occurring during an important juncture in downtown’s revitalization story, said Begnaud. “DTA! is still serving its purpose to put a spotlight on downtown’s growth and development when family, friends, and coworkers gather to kick off the weekend. We invite everyone to come out every Friday in March to take note of all of the activity and vibrancy happening and make plans to check out all of the great food, music, art, and shopping downtown to offer.”

DTA! will commence Friday, March 3, 2023, with a Lafayette Parish Bicentennial celebration featuring Wayne Toups + Joe Hall & The Cane Cutters. Zydeco with Cajun music is the perfect way to celebrate local culture and kickoff the season long DTA! party.

Additional sponsors include The Grouse Room, Home Bank, KRVS, Lowry’s Printing, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival who believe in the mission of bringing vibrancy downtown. They will assist in producing this season of DTA!, according to officials with DLU.

As a way to create a more efficient and enjoyable experience for patrons, Downtown Alive! has said “goodbye” to its ticketing system and will now accept cash, credit, and debit for all food, beverage, and merchandise purchases within Parc International and Parc Sans Souci.

Officials suggest leaving ice chests at home to help keep DTA! free to the public – grab a drink from the Home Bank beverage tent and a bite to eat from food vendors and downtown restaurants. The public is encouraged to purchase beverages and merchandise on-site, as all proceeds are used to fund the production of DTA!. DLU also encourages the public to support local small businesses while downtown.

Enjoy live music at DTA! in Downtown Lafayette every Friday night in March. Music starts at 6 pm and concludes at 9 pm.

Artists scheduled to appear at Spring 2023 Downtown Alive! include:

Wayne Toups + Joe Hall & The Cane Cutters

Friday, March 3 – Parc International

Lafayette’s Bicentennial Celebration

Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys + The Magnolia Sisters

Friday, March 10 – Parc Sans Souci

Shaka Zulu Stilt Walking Performance

Nathan Williams & Zydeco Cha Chas + Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers

Friday, March 24 – Parc International

Celebrating the big 6-0 with Nathan

Four Horses Band + Donnie Broussard & The Louisiana Stars

Friday, March 31 – Parc Sans Souci

Season Finale Dance Part