Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana Scholarship recipient announced

LAFAYETTE, La. – One lucky student is the recipient of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana Scholarship.

The Association provides support to people with down syndrome, their families, and friends.

Hannah Lacour, who is a UL student, received the $1,000 Reaching for The Stars scholarship on Thursday.

"Every year the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana gives scholarships to the individuals that are attending the UL life program and Hannah is one of the individuals," said Molly Guidry, Media Coordinator for the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana.

Lacour is a criminal justice major.

Guidry said the scholarship will help Lacour pay for things like books, supplies, and even tuition.

