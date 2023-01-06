DOTD: No changes expected at overpass for some time

DOTD offers some information on the status of the damage to the I-10 overpass at I-49.
"At this time we are still developing a plan to address the bridge impacts. We hope to have more updates soon," a spokeswoman said.
A spokesman told us that it would be several weeks before contractors can even get to the site to assess the damage; meaning the existing lane closures are not likely to change any time soon.
Here are the latest:
INTERSTATE 10 & INTERSTATE 49 CLOSURES
- Interstate 10 eastbound overpass outside lane and deceleration/acceleration ramp
- Inside lane of Interstate 49 northbound
- I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 1B)
- I-10 eastbound on-ramp from I-49 (Exit 1A)
There will be a 12 foot width restriction for vehicles traveling on the open lane of Interstate 10 eastbound.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes along I-10 eastbound prior to U.S. 165, La. 26, La. 13, and La. 182.
DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.
- MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.
- 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org [511la.org] or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).