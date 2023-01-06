DOTD: No changes expected at overpass for some time

DOTD offers some information on the status of the damage to the I-10 overpass at I-49.

"At this time we are still developing a plan to address the bridge impacts. We hope to have more updates soon," a spokeswoman said.

A spokesman told us that it would be several weeks before contractors can even get to the site to assess the damage; meaning the existing lane closures are not likely to change any time soon.

Here are the latest:

INTERSTATE 10 & INTERSTATE 49 CLOSURES



Interstate 10 eastbound overpass outside lane and deceleration/acceleration ramp

Inside lane of Interstate 49 northbound

I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 1B)

I-10 eastbound on-ramp from I-49 (Exit 1A)

There will be a 12 foot width restriction for vehicles traveling on the open lane of Interstate 10 eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes along I-10 eastbound prior to U.S. 165, La. 26, La. 13, and La. 182.

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.

