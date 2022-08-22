DOTD announces start of $136M Ambassador Caffery/US 90 project

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Monday the start of a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at La. 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.) and U.S. 90, a future I-49 South project.

The project will consist of the following work:

Construction of a full access controlled grade-separated interchange

Six-lane bridge structure over Ambassador Caffery

Widening U.S. 90 to six lanes

One way northbound and southbound two-lane frontage roads

U-Turn lanes

Widening and reconstruction of Ambassador Caffery to account for the new interchange configuration

New drainage structures

These infrastructure improvements will aid in extending the design life of the route, as well as enhance safety.

Initial construction work will consist of clearing and grubbing to help relocate multiple utilities throughout the project limits.

Weather permitting, the work is estimated to take place Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermittent nighttime lane closures will be required to perform a portion of the work. Drivers should anticipate delays at these times. The Department will publish additional press releases for these planned lane closure events.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area.

The project is estimated for completion in the spring of 2026.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

