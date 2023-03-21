DOTD announces lane closures for $1.5M school safety project

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that work recently started on a $1.5 million Safe Routes to School project.

DOTD plans to enhance roadway safety by installing sidewalks, driveways, handicap ramps, grading and signage along various school routes in Lafayette Parish.

These routes include:

L.J. Alleman Middle & Woodvale Elementary Schools

Marilyn Drive, Kim Drive, and Reed Drive

Ernest Gallet Elementary School

E. Milton Avenue

Duson Elementary School

D Street

Ossun Elementary School

Rue Scholastique, Crooked Creek, Trewhill Parkway, and Valley Forest Road



Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm, weather permitting.

Intermittent lane closures will be necessary to perform construction work in each area. Drivers should expect some delays.

The project is estimated for completion in December of 2023, the department says.

DOTD would like to remind motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.