Donations, volunteers needed for Hurricane Ida relief

Covenant UMC
Covenant Love truck will make another stop in Southwest Louisiana with supplies for those affected by Hurricane Laura
Covenant UMC Love truck for Hurricane Laura supplies.jpg
Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 30, 2021
The Covenant Love Truck will roll again for Hurricane Ida relief Donations and volunteers are needed.

They will take donations for the Love Truck starting Tuesday, August 31 thru Monday, September 6 from 11 am until 6 pm at Covenant Church 300 E Martial Avenue, Lafayette.

Monetary donations can also be made during that time or donate on venmo to @love-truck.

  • Trash bags
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Small tents
  • Baby and adult diapers
  • Water
  • Gatorade
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Non-perishable snacks
  • Bug spray
  • Flashlights/lanterns
  • Batteries
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Hand cleaner
  • Chain saw and generator oil

