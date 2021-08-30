Donations, volunteers needed for Hurricane Ida relief

The Covenant Love Truck will roll again for Hurricane Ida relief Donations and volunteers are needed.

They will take donations for the Love Truck starting Tuesday, August 31 thru Monday, September 6 from 11 am until 6 pm at Covenant Church 300 E Martial Avenue, Lafayette.

Monetary donations can also be made during that time or donate on venmo to @love-truck.

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Small tents

Baby and adult diapers

Water

Gatorade

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Non-perishable snacks

Bug spray

Flashlights/lanterns

Batteries

Hand sanitizer

Hand cleaner

Chain saw and generator oil

