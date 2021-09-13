Donations being collected for Dulac

Several local groups are planning a drive-thru drop-off to collect supplies for hurricane survivors.

The next trip, to Dulac, is planned for Saturday, September 18 so donations are being accepted now at The Hut, 105 Leonie Street in Lafayette.

Groups involved include Rotary Clubs of Lafayette and Lafayette North; Family Promise of Acadiana; Share Care USA; GMFS Mortgage and The Hand Up Thrift (HUT)

The supplies needed include: bleach, work gloves, rags, dish detergent, adult diapers, money, non-perishables, rakes, shovels, toiletries, 409 or Awesome, mops, brooms, sponges, rubber gloves, kids' blankets, coloring books and crayons; fly swatters, bug spray and fly strips/paper; pet food, baby diapers, first aid items, box fans, chain saws and oil for them.

