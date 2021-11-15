Donations being accepted for community Friendsgiving

Donations are being accepted for community Friendsgiving to supply families in need with Thanksgiving Day essentials.

The non-profit organization Helpful Neighbors will be accepting a number of non-perishable food items until November 19.

"Willow Charter Academy is proud to be partnering with One Telemed, Helpful Neighbors, Integrity Checkpoint, and Councilman AB Rubin," said Kisharra Angelety, Admission Representative for Willow Charter Academy. "We're going to be collecting for what's called our Friendsgiving all week. So we would like for our friends in the community to join us in collecting Thanksgiving items to go in a basket to give to those who are in need this holiday."

Items being accepted include:

cornbread mix

canned sweet potatoes / Yams

boxed mac and cheese

boxed stuffing mix

rice

canned green beans

canned corn

canned cranberry sauce

cases of water

Those wishing to donate can drop off these items at the following locations:

Willow Charter Academy

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

1818 NE Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette

One Telemed

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

209 Garfield Street

Lafayette.

Helpful Neighbors says that all donations will be bagged and given to local agencies and schools that serve families in need.

