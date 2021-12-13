Donation drop off for tornado victims set for Thursday

Donations are being accepted Thursday in Lafayette for tornado victims.

Dream Home Realty will be collecting items on December 16 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Items needed are nonperishable food, toiletries, pillows, sleeping bags, paper towels, blankets, and diapers.

Monetary donations are only being accepted through Venmo.

Drop off location is 234 Beauregard suite 204 in Lafayette.

For more information call 337-446-7155.

The death toll is still rising after a deadly tornado that tore through the nations' heartland this weekend. Click here to read the latest.

