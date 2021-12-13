Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Donation drop off for tornado victims set for Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Devastating images from Arkansas, western Kentucky, Missouri, southern Illinois and Tennessee show the devastation left behind by a series of tornadoes that blew through the region on Friday. As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 78 people in those states are dead, and dozens more are still missing.<br/>
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 17:03:44-05

Donations are being accepted Thursday in Lafayette for tornado victims.

Dream Home Realty will be collecting items on December 16 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Items needed are nonperishable food, toiletries, pillows, sleeping bags, paper towels, blankets, and diapers.

Monetary donations are only being accepted through Venmo.

Drop off location is 234 Beauregard suite 204 in Lafayette.

For more information call 337-446-7155.

The death toll is still rising after a deadly tornado that tore through the nations' heartland this weekend. Click here to read the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.