Donation drive set up to help man who lost mother, home in fire

LAFAYETTE, La. - A donation drive has been set up to help out a man who lost his mother and home to a fire last week.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of 11th Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday after a fire was reported by several neighbors.

When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was inside the house. Firefighters then entered the home to search for the occupant, 69-year-old Gwendolyn Smith, who was found in the kitchen. Smith was brought outside where first responders performed CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived on the scene.

Smith was transported to a local hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

The interior of the home sustained heavy fire damage, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Dept. said. Smith resided at the home with her son, who was not home at the time of the fire.

Investigators determined the fire originated on a sofa in the living room and was caused by a cigarette left unattended.

A donation drive has been set up at a family member's home for items like clothes (men's size 38/32 in pants) and furniture for Smith's son. If you would like to donate, items can be dropped off at 108 Bickerton Drive, Lafayette, 70508. For questions call 337-326-7759.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel