Donation drive for homeless veterans Thursday

There will be a food and clothing drive for homeless veterans on Thursday in Lafayette.

The Ragin’ Cajun Water Ski Team and and the student veteran organization are teaming up to “Stuff The Boat” with food and clothing to benefit local homeless veterans.

The 10th annual "Stuff the Boat" will be held Thursday Nov. 10, 2022, from 6pm to 9pm at Rousse’s Market on Bertrand Drive.

All donations will go to Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel