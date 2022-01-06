Dog waste bags initiative to reduce water pollution

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Environmental Quality Division are teaming up to educate Lafayette Parish residents on water contamination, specifically from pet waste.

By a Lafayette City-Parish ordinance, failure to remove pet waste on the ground is illegal.

“Just like grass clippings and litter, pet waste enters storm drains and ends up in our waterways. Pet waste contains harmful bacteria and parasites, but we can bag it to prevent it from reaching our waterways including the Vermilion River,” Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

Using water education funds, Foret’s department provided LASCC with 600 bone-shaped bag dispensers to give to residents when they adopt a pet at LASCC, as well as educational material on the importance of water quality.

LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said, “I am excited about this initiative. We should all be conscious of polluting our waterways. It’s always a great day when our animals get adopted, so giving out bags and educating the public at the same time is a win-win.”

See section 10-234 – Animal Excrement Removal here [library.municode.com].

