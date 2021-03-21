Doctors say this baby delivered himself

LAFAYETTE, La. — New parents to a rainbow baby feel lucky to have a baby in their arms.

Doctors at Lafayette General Hospital gave the little boy a special nickname: the baby that delivered himself.

His parents, Ariel Francis and Donovan Collins, are grateful to have a child, but still have a lot of confusion.

“I really don’t know, I really don’t know, I’m still in shock,” said Francis.

They are lucky parents to a rainbow baby. After enduring two failed pregnancies, they are happy to have a baby in their arms.

“Right now, just happy to have our child with us right now,” said Collins.

Francis says the nurses were checking on her when she felt something she thought was a kick, but with little Micah Joseph Collins being a very active baby during the pregnancy, she didn’t think much of it.

“So we heard a kick, like a pop and we were just like ‘Oh, he moved to the other side’ and she said ‘Okay, I’m just going to turn you over',” explained Francis.

He hadn’t moved to the other side. They think that’s the moment little Micah entered the world.

Meanwhile, the mother did not feel a single thing.

“I didn’t feel nothing,” she said.

“It was some real good epidural,” said Collins.

These new parents say during the hardships they endured, they stayed rooted in faith, listened to their bodies, and were always hopeful this day would come.

Now, they’re happy Micah is at home with them, and in good health.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel