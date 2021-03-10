Disc golf course now open at Broussard Sports Complex

The Broussard Sports Complex at St Julien Park (BSC) and the City of Broussard announced that an 18-hole disc golf course is now completed and ready for amateur and professional players to enjoy.

Disc golf is played much like golf, but with a flying disc or Frisbee® instead of clubs and a golf ball.

This new course in Broussard features 36 tee box signs, Innova brand equipment with galvanized chains and catching baskets, and meets the requirements of the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).

"This added amenity is great for our city in more than one way," says Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. "It's wonderful for local residents and families to get outside and enjoy our park, and it will also bring visitors to Broussard from outside our region, who hopefully will enjoy a meal or shop here."

Plans are currently underway for a disc golf league, and the course could be used for professional tournaments as well. Follow the sports complex on Facebook for regular updates and visit www.broussardsportscomplex.com or call 337-330-2649 for information about the new course or other programs, events, and leagues.

The Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park, built on 122 acres of land, offers youth recreational sports programs and a community park, with baseball and softball fields, soccer fields, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Other amenities at St. Julien Park include an amphitheater, playgrounds, splash pad, walking and fitness trails, and a pond.

