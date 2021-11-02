Diocese of Lafayette to hold burial for the unclaimed on All Souls' Day

Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for the Unclaimed on All Souls' Day.

The Mass will be held Tuesday, November 2, at 5:30 PM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who have died over the past year, and whose bodies have gone unclaimed, will be laid to rest during this Mass, the Diocese says.

"This Corporal Work of Mercy is the result of a partnership between St. John’s Cathedral and Catholic Charities of Acadiana. The Mass honors the dignity of human life, acknowledging that no one is ever forgotten in Christ," a statement from the Diocese reads.

The public is invited to attend. The Mass will also be streamed on the Diocese of Lafayette YouTube Channel

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel