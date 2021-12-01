Diocese of Lafayette holds its annual toy drive for children of incarcerated parents

LAFAYETTE — An annual toy drive will be held to bring joy to children whose parent(s) are incarcerated.

The Annual Child Smile Project is part of the diocese's mission of generosity and to assist children who struggle with other special circumstances.

Those who would like to join the Diocese of Lafayette in bringing joy to children this Christmas can view an Amazon Wish List, here, for ideas on purchasing a gift.

The diocese asks for participants to deliver gifts by Friday, December 10 to the office of Justice & Peace at 1408 Carmel Drive in Lafayette or call 337-261-5545.

To view event on Facebook, click here.

