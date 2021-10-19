Diocese of Lafayette celebrates White Mass to honor healthcare professionals

Bishop Douglas Deshotel on Monday celebrated a special White Mass in honor of the community's healthcare professionals.

The annual Mass, sponsored by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and the Diocese of Lafayette, recognizes those who protect life and care for the sick and dying, including physicians, nurses, chaplains, mental health workers, and more.

It was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 6 p.m.

Bishop Deshotel extended a special blessing to those who attended.

"I just ask everybody to keep in their prayers all of our physicians, nurses, healthcare workers for the work, for the job that they do, especially during the challenging times that we've had the past two years," Deshotel said during the Mass.

Photos of the Mass were shared by the Diocese; to see those photos, click their Facebook post below.

