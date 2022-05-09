Dine for the Diner is this Thursday: Here's a list

Dine for the Diner will be held this Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

If you eat at these restaurants on Thursday, you'll be helping St. Joseph Diner feed hungry people.

A total of 37 local restaurants have agreed to donate 10 percent of their proceeds for the entire day to the diner, which is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Here's the list of current participating Dine for the Diner restaurants:



Antoni’s Italian Cafe BJ’s PoBoys and Plate Lunches - Broussard, LA Black Cafe Blanchard’s BBQ Cafe Sydnie Mae - Breaux Bridge, LA Cajun Food Tours - All throughout Acadiana Campus Grounds @ Our Lady of Wisdom Central Pizza & Bar Charley G’s Chris’ Poboys - Robley Drive / Ambassador Caffery Chris’ Poboys - Pinhook Road Dean-O’s Pizza Dean-O’s Pizza South Fat Pat’s - Carencro Fat Pat’s - Verot School Road Fat Pat’s - Westmark Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - I-10 Service Road Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Ambassador Caffery Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Crowley location Great Harvest Bread Company Hub City Diner iMonelli Johnson’s Boucaniere Lagneaux’s - Ridge Road LaPizzeria Lafayette Louisiana Crawfish Time - Verot School Road Marcellos - Kaliste Saloom Road Olde Tyme Grocery Pete’s Reve Coffee Lab - River Ranch Reve Coffee Roasters - Jefferson Street Rochetto’s Pizzeria - Scott, LA Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store Social Southern Table & Bar The Bus Stop Bistro Tsunami Tula Tacos + Amigos

St. Joseph Diner has served meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. Recently, St. Joseph Diner included serving meals throughout the wider Acadiana region by introducing three new Diner Mobiles. St. Joseph Diner serves more than 4,000 meals per week.

According to a release from CCA, "St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates eleven programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead."