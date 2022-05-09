Watch
Dine for the Diner is this Thursday: Here's a list

Posted at 11:03 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:03:31-04

Dine for the Diner will be held this Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

If you eat at these restaurants on Thursday, you'll be helping St. Joseph Diner feed hungry people.

A total of 37 local restaurants have agreed to donate 10 percent of their proceeds for the entire day to the diner, which is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Here's the list of current participating Dine for the Diner restaurants:

  1. Antoni’s Italian Cafe
  2. BJ’s PoBoys and Plate Lunches - Broussard, LA
  3. Black Cafe
  4. Blanchard’s BBQ
  5. Cafe Sydnie Mae - Breaux Bridge, LA
  6. Cajun Food Tours - All throughout Acadiana
  7. Campus Grounds @ Our Lady of Wisdom
  8. Central Pizza & Bar
  9. Charley G’s
  10. Chris’ Poboys - Robley Drive / Ambassador Caffery
  11. Chris’ Poboys - Pinhook Road
  12. Dean-O’s Pizza
  13. Dean-O’s Pizza South
  14. Fat Pat’s - Carencro
  15. Fat Pat’s - Verot School Road
  16. Fat Pat’s - Westmark
  17. Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - I-10 Service Road
  18. Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Ambassador Caffery
  19. Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - Crowley location
  20. Great Harvest Bread Company
  21. Hub City Diner
  22. iMonelli
  23. Johnson’s Boucaniere
  24. Lagneaux’s - Ridge Road
  25. LaPizzeria Lafayette
  26. Louisiana Crawfish Time - Verot School Road
  27. Marcellos - Kaliste Saloom Road
  28. Olde Tyme Grocery
  29. Pete’s
  30. Reve Coffee Lab - River Ranch
  31. Reve Coffee Roasters - Jefferson Street
  32. Rochetto’s Pizzeria - Scott, LA
  33. Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store
  34. Social Southern Table & Bar
  35. The Bus Stop Bistro
  36. Tsunami
  37. Tula Tacos + Amigos

St. Joseph Diner has served meals to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity since 1983. Recently, St. Joseph Diner included serving meals throughout the wider Acadiana region by introducing three new Diner Mobiles. St. Joseph Diner serves more than 4,000 meals per week.

According to a release from CCA, "St. Joseph Diner is a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates eleven programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead."

