Developer reassessing Lafayette high-rise project

KATC
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jan 24, 2022
Signs promoting a high-rise development next to Lafayette’s federal courthouse are gone, but the developer says he still hopes to move forward with development projects downtown.

SEVEN16 was initially proposed as two, 20-story towers featuring parking garages, commercial space, a hotel, and condominiums.

KATC reached out to developer Clifton D. Guidry, owner of Guidry Land Development, who released this statement about the SEVEN16 project.

“SEVEN16 is assessing other downtown locations that [are] more in the heart of the downtown activity. We have tenants that are staying onboard as we look for a new location. Multiple offers have been made on various properties.”

