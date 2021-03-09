Detectives still hoping for tips and information on cold case

Almost four years ago, skeletal remains were found near Lajuanie Road.

An anthropologist helped identify the bones as human, and the Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhanced Services lab at LSU, also known as FACES, used DNA to identify the skeleton as belonging to Vickie Litriece Patterson, 20, an Illinois native.

At the time, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies told us that Patterson was born in Illinois and has relatives in Nevada. She was known to have lived in Tennessee prior to moving to Louisiana. Later in 2017, her mother told KATC that she had come to Louisiana with a man and another woman, but she didn't know when or where in the state she was headed.

Detectives haven't given up on trying to figure out what happened to her.

If anyone has information about Patterson, or her movements and activities, or perhaps people who knew her, please call the

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)232-9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)232-TIPS (8477).