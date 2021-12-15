Detectives release surveillance photos of armed robbery suspects

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department have released pictures of the two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Verot School Road at 8:35 pm on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Two males entered the store and brandished a pistol, demanding the cash out of the register, according to the store clerk. One of the suspects went to the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the business on foot. One of the suspects was described as wearing a red jacket and the second suspect was wearing a white jacket.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is encouraged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel