Descendant of Beausoleil named director of Bayou Vermilion District

Bayou Vermilion District has hired a new executive director.

Stephen Broussard, a longtime Acadiana resident who traces his lineage back to Joseph Broussard dit Beausoleil, has been selected to fill the position.

Broussard was Business Relations Strategist for Acadiana Workforce Solutions for the past four years. Prior to that he worked as business manager for Waitr, as director of the Cameron Port, Southwest Louisiana Director for Louisiana Economic Development, and president of Mermentau Harbor & Terminal District.

He ran his family’s transportation business for 26 years, and was mayor of Estherwood for 12 years.

“I am passionate about improving the water quality of the Vermilion as well as preserving our local culture,” said Broussard. “I’m eager to begin this new journey with the Bayou Vermilion District and Vermilionville. Broussard, a descendant of Joseph “Beausoleil”

Broussard is married to Lori Waters Broussard, and has three children and five grandchildren.

As our media partners at The Advocate reported, the district has been operating with an interim director after long-time CEO David Cheramie resigned under pressure in November 2021 after some board members twice attempted to fire him.

The BVD board of commissioners has since reorganized the operations and re-envisioned the position from CEO to executive director, taking some of the authority away from the top employee, the Advocatereports.